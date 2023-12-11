Light display returns at Rondele Ranch in western Oneida County

Rondele Ranch in Harshaw has brought back its "A Christmas Wonderland" light display with even more lights.

The 1.6 million light show is a walkable and drivable activity, with all the lights being custom made.

"We have lots of music playing and we have tunnels that dance to music. We have every kind of display imaginable for little girls, boys, even the adult children," said sales and marketing director, Vonda Backhaus.

The organization also uses this event to give back to the community. As local churches, non-profits, and more can come and volunteer. In return, they receive a portion of the proceeds made.

Backhaus said this event is used for families to come and have fun.

"Really, you're going to see everything and it is just such a great imagination that our team has," said Backhaus.

The cost is $20 per car, with Walking Tours on Friday- Saturdays (5-9 p.m.) and Driving Tours on Sunday and Tuesday evenings (5-8 p.m.).