Lights of the Northwoods in Rhinelander plans big fireworks show

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 1, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST
Lights of the Northwoods
Isak Dinesen
/
WAOW Television
Lights of the Northwoods

Lights of the Northwoods goes out with a bang tonight.

The holiday light display at Hodag Park in Rhinelander finishes its run today.

Hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a special New Year’s Day fireworks display tonight at 7 p.m.

The light display driving and walking path will be shortened to accommodate the fireworks.

They recommend you arrive early to allow time for parking.

Lights of the Northwoods is free, but they do take donations of food items as well as monetary donations.

Donations support area food pantries and will help improve the event in years to come.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
