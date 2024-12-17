Food pantries often see a bump in customers during the holidays

Lakeland Pantry Director Lorna Springate says the pantry in Arbor Vitae has seen an increase in need the last couple of years as grocery prices remain high.

Food pantries across the state have experienced the increase need.

On top of that, there’s usually a small increase in customers around the holidays.

“There's people that only come in at the holidays because that's the only time they need us,” said Springate.

The Lakeland Pantry does accept donations of in-date, nonperishable food, gently used clothing, winter gear, infant and toddler items, as well as books and magazines.

They can be dropped off at the pantry during open hours or by special arrangement.

Springate says monetary donations make the most impact at the pantry.

“We can buy $7 worth of food for $1 that they donate, so monetary is much appreciated,” said Springate. “Through the schools, the kids do food drives, but as far as anyone else, we prefer the money, because we can let it go further.”

In addition to its regular customers, the pantry will also help provide a Christmas meal for 91 families in Lakeland area school districts like it did at Thanksgiving.

If you need food or other kinds of assistance, you can always call 211 for information. Feed Our Rural Kids also has a Family Food Helpline for Vilas and Oneida Counties.