Hodag Dome expected to be ready for use by the end of May

The Hodag Dome in Rhinelander should be ready to use again by the end of May.

The Dome was damaged in an ice storm earlier this spring, when the power went out and the dome partially deflated after a backup generator failed to come on.

A specialized repair team from Arizon is now on site, and beginning with repairs to all the interior lighting fixtures.

After that, they’ll fix all interior tears to the Dome’s material.

The School District of Rhinelander says the goal is to have all necessary repairs done by the end of next week.

Once that is finished, the Dome will reopen for public use.

Some repairs to the track and tennis courts will happen at a later date.

A new system is also being installed to ensure the Dome’s generator can communicate directly with district maintenance staff.

Staff will also be available during bad weather to respond to any power concerns.

The District Insurance Company has approved all repairs and replacement of equipment.