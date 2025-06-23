AARP grant funds help enhance Wisconsin communities

Eight Wisconsin cities, including four rural communities, will receive improvements to help make their communities more livable. Eleven grantees collectively received more than $100,000 in funds to implement quick-action projects this year through AARP Wisconsin's Community Challenge.

Jennifer Stephany, executive director with Creative Downtown Appleton Inc., is a past recipient that used the funds to install a seasonal "parklet" - or mobile patio - in an area that lacked these amenities. She said the aluminum parklet is handicap accessible and includes three tables and six chairs, with planters and herbs for public use.

"So it's rosemary and basil, and we even had some kale in there, and we take care of watering it throughout the summer, and residents can just come down and pick the fresh herbs," she explained.

Stephany worked with the City of Appleton to develop a citywide policy for parklets, adding that the grant funds were instrumental given the funding constraints organizations like hers face.

Darren Wasniewski, senior associate state director for community outreach, AARP Wisconsin, noted the funds are designated for immediate actions to improve quality and accessibility for residents of all ages and abilities, with projects to be completed by December 15. He said these projects often spark community interest in similar initiatives to meet local needs.

As Wasniewski put it, "Not all of our grantees need to go on and change city policy, but it's always great when they can be used as that catalyst to have these public discussions about, 'Is there something that we can change to make the community livable for all?'"

Some of this year's AARP-funded projects include handicap accessibility improvements to public spaces, home repairs for seniors, digital access and literacy expansion, and housing alternatives. The full list of 2025 grant recipients is on AARP's website.