La Crosse uses AARP grant to inspire housing solutions

The city of La Crosse is hoping a new online design library of Accessory Dwelling Units will help inspire residents to build one.

The units have been touted as a possible solution to housing shortages. After the city was awarded nearly $20,000 last year through AARP Wisconsin's Community Challenge, it asked residents to submit designs to show the community what is possible in their own backyards.

Lewis Coleman, environmental and sustainability planner for the city of La Crosse, said the secondary housing units can be attached to, or separate from, the main house.

"The top three ADU designs that we picked were based on affordability, accessibility, and sustainability," Coleman outlined. "We wanted to make sure that these were residences that were in reach from a cost perspective."

The three finalists were selected from 26 submissions and were each awarded $3,000. Coleman pointed out what is left of the grant money will potentially be used to make the winning concepts into ready-to-build plans.

The city faces a potential landlock because of the Mississippi River, steep slopes and adjacent jurisdictions. In addition to seeing Accessory Dwelling Units as a way to increase homes, Coleman noted they can offer financial support for homeowners who rent them out. They can also provide multigenerational housing for parents of children with disabilities or children who want to live near their aging parents.

Coleman acknowledged there are some downfalls, especially in light of rising construction costs.

"In some cases, it could cost as much as a house, as a full size house," Coleman emphasized. "That's still a challenge. And one of the things we're looking at is working with our local lenders to put together financial packages that could make it easier for homeowners to add this to their backyard."

Other past AARP grant-supported projects in Wisconsin include dementia-friendly parks, medicinal plant gardens, senior and veteran home programs and rural community enhancements. The nationwide initiative serves to support improvements that meet long-standing and emerging challenges in communities.

Wisconsin residents can submit an application for this year's AARP Community Challenge until March 5.