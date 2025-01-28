Housing development plans to bring 60 rental units to Park Falls

Since Park Falls Mayor Tara Tervort took office she’s heard from local employers about the lack of housing available.

“I know there's many that live outside of the city that have to commute. I talked to one industry leader that said he had employees living all the way in Minocqua because they couldn't find rentals,” said Tervot. “There's a lot of houses on the market, but it's a quick housing, like the rentals or the smaller housing that are just in high demand, that just aren't readily available.”

It's why she knows the 60-unit housing development of duplexes and fourplexes planned for Park Falls will make a big difference.

The city has been working with the Dalmark Development Group and the Alpha Development Corporation on the development which will be called “The Pines at Park Falls.”

In the spring of 2024, Dalmark Development Group was awarded $1.4 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) to support this project.

City Administrator Scott Kulver says the city secured nearly 20 acres of land off Tower Road within city limits for this new development.

“As many people know, the costs of everything, including building materials and contractors, are in high demand and labor, that is what has really increased housing costs over the past several years. This will help to keep it affordable,” said Kulber. “The city's role, one, is to assist with that aspect. We also, of course, have to review the project to make sure that it meets our codes and so forth.”

Tervort says the housing will be focused on the workforce. There will be portions set aside for those with lower and moderate incomes as well as veterans.

Tervort hopes this spark even more development within the city.

“I would love to see more housing projects. And of course, we have a large mill property that isn't being utilized as well. If we can attract an industry or some more retail into the area, that will benefit our city greatly,” said Tervort.

Kulver says this project will also benefit the city from a tax and utility perspective.

“This is a taxable development, and all units will also be connected to the city's utilities,” said Kulver. “The city does have adequate capacity for both water and sewer to accommodate this.”

The goal is for work to start on site in the spring with units becoming available to rent starting in 2026.