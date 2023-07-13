Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls just the beginning of major changes coming to the city

Confetti shoots out as Marshfield Medical Center Staff, Governor Tony Evers, and community leaders shovel some dirt for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Construction on Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls’ $35 million dollar expansion and renovation project started back in March.

It’s been more than 62 years since the facility received major improvements.

Renovations that will update the aging hospital include adding space for new inpatient rooms, a dedicated area for urgent care, and a pharmacy.

Dr. Yusuf Kasirye is the Chief of Staff at Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls. He says the changes will improve staff workflow and make for better patient experience and care.

The improvements will also improve the building’s efficiency and just make it a better work environment.

Marshfield and Governor Evers say improvements to this hospital are critical because it’s the only one within an hour of Park Falls and serves the larger geographic area.

“Sometimes I call it a watershed place. Meaning that it’s one hour from every other place that you can access healthcare. We’re in the middle of about five counties,” explained Dr. Kasirye. “It’s good local for people in this area to access healthcare.”

$20 million of the project cost comes from the State’s Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program, which was funded through federal COVID relief money.

“I think what I look forward to most is how beautiful it’s going to look, but also I want our patients to love it. Because once they love it, then I know I’ll be happy. It’s all for them. It’s all for the community. I’m glad that the community has been supportive to the cause. I’m looking forward to it,” said Dr. Kasirye.

Park Falls has seen an influx of state and federal grant money over the last couple of years.

It’s gotten $5.6 million for a new YMCA and $3.75 million to help fix its water infrastructure issues.

Mayor Tara Tervort says it’s unheard of for a community this size.

“For the longest time, we’ve always been identified as a mill city. It’s kind of like we’re finding our new identity as a city because we have a lot more to offer than just industry,” said Tervort. “It’s just finding those unique things that we can offer and, in a way, capitalizing on them. I think that’s what’s benefiting us.”

WXPR

The city will also find out next month if it will get a grant to help improve the park downtown.

Gov. Evers, who attended the groundbreaking Tuesday, says the influx of funds is a combination of needs, good grant writers, and solid city leaders.

“They serve such a large area. Whether it’s school. Whether it’s healthcare. You name it. It’s a beacon for northern Wisconsin. It’s easy to get behind projects like this or like the Y or any other project that we’ve been involved in and other agencies have been involved in. At the end of the day, it’s a way for us to bring rural Wisconsin in a more cohesive way serving the people here,” said Evers.

Marshfield’s Hospital project is expected to be completed in 2025.

The YMCA is planning to start renovating the soon-to-be-former City Hall building this fall for its new facility.

Trivet says if the funding for the park comes through, that project could be done as soon as 2025.

