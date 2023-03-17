Park Falls to move city offices to public library

The City of Park Falls will be moving its city offices.

City Hall used to be what is now the library.

At its most recent meeting, the City Council voted to move its office back into that building.

Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick says the move has a lot of benefits for the city.

“It saves a tremendous amount of money, at least $50,000 in operating expenses of the current facility and several million dollars in capitol that would need to be used to renovate the current one which will save Par Falls a lot in taxes,” he said.

Bablick says the move has the support of the Library Director as well as board members.

The move should not reduce library services, but there will need to be some minor renovations and moving to make room.

It will not use the 3rd floor of the library which people raised concerns about.

You can learn more about the reasoning for the change on the city’s website.

The Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Development Office which are in the current city hall building will need to move.

The Fire and police department will remain in their current location.

At the same meeting the City Council also approved a proposal from the YMCA of the Northwoods to use the city hall building as its new facility.

“Just with increased cost, inflation. They were seeing if they could possibly renovate an existing building so they can get all the amenities that the community has requested through public input to ensure all those things get done. There’s a substantial amount of savings if this site is utilized,” said Bablick.

The City says the final sale of the property is contingent upon final approval by the YMCA Board.

Bablick says the move will happen before next winter.

The “Old Abe” monument will also be moved. The city plans to rededicate it when it’s moved to the Park Falls’ new downtown center.