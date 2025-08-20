Childcare survey taking place in Oneida County

The Oneida County Childcare Coalition (OCCC) is calling on community members and local businesses to participate in its annual survey. This initiative aims to assess the child care needs across the county.

The surveys are currently open and will be available through August 29. There are separate versions for businesses and individuals, each designed to gather insights on child care experiences and challenges.

"We need to work together as a community to understand what's working, what's needed, and how we can support both current and new child care solutions in Oneida County," said Robin Mainhardt, OCCC member.

The data collected will guide future projects aimed at enhancing access to quality, affordable child care in the area.

If you are eligible and would like to fill out one of the surveys, you can visit the Oneida County Childcare Coalition's website HERE