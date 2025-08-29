“Nervous and exciting” New homeowner gets the keys for the latest Habitat for Humanity house

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Dave Havel is in awe of Alex Foster’s life story.

“The story of Alex is so special and so unique,” said Havel.

Foster was born in Russia with a disease that made his single mother think she wouldn’t be able to take care of him, so he was sent to an orphanage.

“The 11 years later, one of the kids, said, ‘Hey, you and me are going to America to get some surgery done,’” said Foster.

The visit to America was just supposed to be for the surgery, which included amputating his legs at the knees.

But while he was in the U.S. he was adopted. Eventually he and his family moved to Rhinelander in 2011.

Years later, when Foster moved into his own apartment, the challenge wasn’t so much moving around in the home but getting into it.

“Especially during the wintertime with the snow getting up the ramp and being slippery, it was pretty rough, but hopefully this house will take care of that,” said Foster.

The house is the 26th home built by Habitat for Humanity of the Northwoods.

Havel says all of habitat’s houses are built to accommodate wheelchairs as a single level home with wide doorways and hallways, though Foster’s house goes a step further.

“We did make some adjustments for countertops in the kitchen so that it was easier for him. But for the most part, yes, we build everything pretty accessible,” said Havel.

Foster loves that the new house comes with more space to stretch out and more windows to bring in light.

While he’s nervous about being a new homeowner— Foster’s excited and thankful to Habitat for Humanity for the opportunity.

“I think there's a lot of possibilities,” said Foster. “It’s pretty exciting.”

The land the house was built on was donated to Habitat for Humanity by Paul White in honor of his parents, Jerry and Betty.

Habitat for Humanity of the Northwoods has three other homes being built right now in Oneida and Vilas County.