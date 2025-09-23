Vilas County Sheriff retiring

Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath will be retiring in December.

Fath has worked at the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office for more than four decades.

Governor Evers is seeking applicants to serve as sheriff until the end of Fath’s term that ends in January 2027.

The deadline to apply is October 6th.

The application for appointment can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov. To apply, please complete the “Register of Deeds, Coroner, and Sheriff” application form.

Applicants with questions about the sheriff selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov or (608) 266-1212.