Need food assistance or want to help? Here's our Northwoods guide to local food programs

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services was informed mid-October that November benefits for FoodShare will be delayed due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. FoodShare benefits are 100 percent funded by the federal government.

FoodShare recipients are encouraged to make sure their contact information is up to date to receive updates. People can also visit the DHS Foodshare News for Members page for the latest information.

People can call 211 to find important information about food, housing, employment, childcare, transportation, health services, senior services and more. The Rhinelander Lion's Club has also put together a guide that covers most of the WXPR listening area (some of the resources are also listed below).

Below are links to local businesses and organizations that are helping people find food.

Please note that services are listed by the county they’re located in, but some may be available to those living outside of the county.

Oneida County

Name Location Details Rhinelander Area Food Pantry 627 Coon St., Rhinelander, WI Review eligibility guidelines or call 715-369-7237 Lakeland Pantry 1707 US-51

Arbor Vitae, WI, 54568 View eligibility or call (715)-358-2222 Feed Our Rural Kids Vilas and Oneida Counties Call the Family Food Helpline at 888-479-3675. View the online resource locator. Ruby's Pantry 1136 Adams Way, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, United States $25 for a variety of food.

Next Pop-Up Pantry is Tuesday November 18, 2025.

DAYS AND HOURS3rd Tuesday of the Month.

Registration begins at 4:30 PM.

Food bundles available 4:30-6:00 PM.

Hosted by: Calvary Baptist Church

Wild Berry Market 9699 Highway 70 West, Minocqua, WI, United States, Wisconsin Offering select food items to SNAP recipients in the Lakeland Area.

Visit their Facebook page for more details.

Vilas County

Name Location Details Vilas Food Pantry 1013 North Railroad Street, Eagle River Wednesdays 8:30-10:00 a.m.

1st & 3rd Tuesdays 3:00-5:00 p.m.

More information online. Lakeland Pantry 1707 US-51 Arbor Vitae, WI, 54568 View eligibility or call (715)-358-2222 Feed Our Rural Kids Vilas and Oneida Counties Call the Family Food Helpline at 888-479-3675. View the online resource locator. Headwaters Food Pantry 6516 Olympic 76 St, Land O'Lakes Distribution: 1st & 3rd Wednesdays, 8:30am-11:30am.

Call 715-547-6060 for information.

Forest County

The Forest County Health Department has put together a comprehensive guide of resources available. You can view here.

Lincoln County

Name Location Details Tomahawk Food Pantry 1104 School Road Tomahawk, WI 54487 Wednesdays 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Fridays 11:00am-12:30pm More information online. Community Food Pantry of Merrill 503 S Center Ave Suite 3

Merrill, WI 54452 Monday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – Noon

Thursday Evenings: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM More details at its website. His Hands Extended Food Program N2519 County Road K, Merrill, Wisconsin 54452 One visit per month per family.

Emergency Food Is Available.

No Qualification Requirements.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Details on the NTC website. Open Hearts Food Pantry 107 N State St, Merrill, WI, United States, Wisconsin Available Wednesdays and Fridays: 2:00 -4:00 PM

Trinity Church Basement.

More details online.



Langlade County

Name Location Details Antigo Community Food Pantry 2120 Progress Blvd.

Antigo WI 54409 People need to get registered as a client BEFORE coming for food. The only way to register is to call the pantry at 715-627-1818.

More details online. Elcho Food Pantry 11224 Antigo Street

Elcho, WI 54428

Phone: 715-275-5010

Email: eacfpl@gmail.com

Hours of Operation: Monday 2:30pm-4:30pm and Wednesday 4:00pm6:00pm

Services: Serves all members of the Elcho School District. Clients welcome to come weekly White Lake Area Christian Food Pantry Address: 638 Bissell Street

White Lake, WI 54491 Phone: 715-882-2781

Hours of Operation: 1st and 2nd Tuesday of every month from 9:00am11:00am

Services: Serves members of the Village of White Lake and the Townships of

Evergreen and Wolf River

Iron County (WI)

Extension Iron County has an online Food Security Resource page. You can view it here.

Price County

Name Location Details St. Vincent DePaul W9485 US Hwy 8, Catawba

&

134 S. Avon Avenue, Phillips Hours vary by location. Find more information on their website. Maranatha Baptist Food Pantry N9310 Old 13 Rd.

Phillips, WI 54555 Our food pantry is for anyone to use. There is a short registration card to fill out, and then you just sign in each visit.

Food pantry is available by appointment. The next public distribution will be announced on the Facebook page. The Lord's Cupboard Park Falls Visit its website for details. Ruby's Pantry 312 Wisconsin St, Butternut, WI 54514, United States Next Pop-Up Pantry is Saturday November 22, 2025

DAYS AND HOURS

4th Saturday of the Month

Registration begins at 11:00 AM.

Food bundles available 11:00-12:30 PM.

Hosted by: 1st Congregational United Church of Christ.

Costs $25 per share.

Gogebic County

Name Location Details Union Station 352 East Ayer Street, Ironwood, Michigan "We encourage people who are under stress and lack adequate provisions to visit us on Saturdays between the hours of 10 to 12:30"

More information can be found online. Gogebic Ontonagon Community Action Agency Gogebic & Ontonagon Counties Offers congregate and home delivered meals. Focused on those 60 and older.

More details online.

Food Drives & Donations

All of the Food Pantries above accept donations. In previous interviews with WXPR, pantries often tell us monetary donations are most helpful because the pantry has resources to stretch the dollar further. People can also organize food drives to collection donations. Contact the food pantry you want to support directly.

Upcoming food & formula drives:

Hodag Dome, Rhinelander. Box in the lobby area from Nov. 3-7. Donations will go to the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry.

Saturday, November 8th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Lakeland Area fire stations will be collecting nonperishable canned goods as part of a coordinated Community Food Drive to benefit families in need. Look for the flashing lights at the following donation drop-off locations:

• Hazelhurst Fire Department – Hwy 51 S

• Minocqua Fire Department – Hwy 51 S

• Woodruff Fire Department – Michael Timmons Community Center, Hwy 47

• Arbor Vitae Fire Department – Coontail Parking Lot, Hwy 51 N

Community members are encouraged to stop by any of these sites and drop off canned goods or other nonperishable food items.

What: PLATES GO EMPTY TODAY Rally & Community Food Drive

Where: Stevens & Davenport Streets, Rhinelander, WI

Who: Concerned Local Citizens, Northern Lights Indivisible Members, Community Partners

When: Saturday, November 1st (the first day FoodShare is not funded) Noon- 2 PM

Why: To collect emergency food and funds as the Federal Shutdown halts FoodShare benefits (SNAP)

Oneida County Health Department Formula Drive: Visit their registry links to purchase formula for local families in need.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin has launched the Formula and Food Insecurities Fund, a rapid-response initiative to help local nonprofits provide formula and food directly to families in need. Grants from the new fund will be directed to nonprofit organizations in Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor Counties that provide formula and distribute food directly to individuals and families in need.

Donations to the Formula and Food Insecurity Fund can be made online at the Community Foundation’s website, cfonwc.org. Click on “Give Now” to give online. Or mail in a contribution to:

Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin

200 Washington Street, Suite 120

Wausau, WI 54403.

Please note “Formula and Food Insecurities Fund” in the memo line.