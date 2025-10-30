Need food assistance or want to help? Here's our Northwoods guide to local food programs
This page will be regularly updated. If you see information that is no longer correct or a resource that should be added, please contact WXPR News Director Katie Thoresen at katie@wxpr.org or by calling 715-939-4076.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services was informed mid-October that November benefits for FoodShare will be delayed due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. FoodShare benefits are 100 percent funded by the federal government.
FoodShare recipients are encouraged to make sure their contact information is up to date to receive updates. People can also visit the DHS Foodshare News for Members page for the latest information.
People can call 211 to find important information about food, housing, employment, childcare, transportation, health services, senior services and more. The Rhinelander Lion's Club has also put together a guide that covers most of the WXPR listening area (some of the resources are also listed below).
Below are links to local businesses and organizations that are helping people find food.
Please note that services are listed by the county they’re located in, but some may be available to those living outside of the county.
Jump to a county or information about making donations:
Oneida County
Vilas County
Forest County
Lincoln County
Langlade County
Iron County (WI)
Price County
Gogebic County
Food Drives & Donations
Oneida County
|Name
|Location
|Details
|Rhinelander Area Food Pantry
|627 Coon St., Rhinelander, WI
|Review eligibility guidelines or call 715-369-7237
|Lakeland Pantry
|1707 US-51
Arbor Vitae, WI, 54568
|View eligibility or call (715)-358-2222
|Feed Our Rural Kids
|Vilas and Oneida Counties
|Call the Family Food Helpline at 888-479-3675. View the online resource locator.
|Ruby's Pantry
|1136 Adams Way, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, United States
|$25 for a variety of food.
Next Pop-Up Pantry is Tuesday November 18, 2025.
DAYS AND HOURS3rd Tuesday of the Month.
Registration begins at 4:30 PM.
Food bundles available 4:30-6:00 PM.
Hosted by: Calvary Baptist Church
|Wild Berry Market
|9699 Highway 70 West, Minocqua, WI, United States, Wisconsin
|Offering select food items to SNAP recipients in the Lakeland Area.
Visit their Facebook page for more details.
Vilas County
|Name
|Location
|Details
|Vilas Food Pantry
|1013 North Railroad Street, Eagle River
|Wednesdays 8:30-10:00 a.m.
1st & 3rd Tuesdays 3:00-5:00 p.m.
More information online.
|Lakeland Pantry
1707 US-51
Arbor Vitae, WI, 54568
|View eligibility or call (715)-358-2222
|Feed Our Rural Kids
|Vilas and Oneida Counties
|Call the Family Food Helpline at 888-479-3675. View the online resource locator.
|Headwaters Food Pantry
|6516 Olympic 76 St, Land O'Lakes
|Distribution: 1st & 3rd Wednesdays, 8:30am-11:30am.
Call 715-547-6060 for information.
Forest County
The Forest County Health Department has put together a comprehensive guide of resources available. You can view here.
Lincoln County
|Name
|Location
|Details
|Tomahawk Food Pantry
|1104 School Road Tomahawk, WI 54487
Wednesdays 1:00pm – 3:00pm
|Community Food Pantry of Merrill
|503 S Center Ave Suite 3
Merrill, WI 54452
Monday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – Noon
|His Hands Extended Food Program
|N2519 County Road K, Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
|One visit per month per family.
Emergency Food Is Available.
No Qualification Requirements.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Details on the NTC website.
|Open Hearts Food Pantry
|107 N State St, Merrill, WI, United States, Wisconsin
|Available Wednesdays and Fridays: 2:00 -4:00 PM
Trinity Church Basement.
More details online.
Langlade County
|Name
|Location
|Details
|Antigo Community Food Pantry
|2120 Progress Blvd.
Antigo WI 54409
|People need to get registered as a client BEFORE coming for food. The only way to register is to call the pantry at 715-627-1818.
More details online.
|Elcho Food Pantry
|11224 Antigo Street
Elcho, WI 54428
|Phone: 715-275-5010
Email: eacfpl@gmail.com
Hours of Operation: Monday 2:30pm-4:30pm and Wednesday 4:00pm6:00pm
Services: Serves all members of the Elcho School District. Clients welcome to come weekly
|White Lake Area Christian Food Pantry
|Address: 638 Bissell Street
White Lake, WI 54491
|Phone: 715-882-2781
Hours of Operation: 1st and 2nd Tuesday of every month from 9:00am11:00am
Services: Serves members of the Village of White Lake and the Townships of
Evergreen and Wolf River
Iron County (WI)
Extension Iron County has an online Food Security Resource page. You can view it here.
Price County
|Name
|Location
|Details
|St. Vincent DePaul
|W9485 US Hwy 8, Catawba
&
134 S. Avon Avenue, Phillips
|Hours vary by location. Find more information on their website.
|Maranatha Baptist Food Pantry
|N9310 Old 13 Rd.
Phillips, WI 54555
|Our food pantry is for anyone to use. There is a short registration card to fill out, and then you just sign in each visit.
Food pantry is available by appointment. The next public distribution will be announced on the Facebook page.
|The Lord's Cupboard
|Park Falls
|Visit its website for details.
|Ruby's Pantry
|312 Wisconsin St, Butternut, WI 54514, United States
|Next Pop-Up Pantry is Saturday November 22, 2025
DAYS AND HOURS
4th Saturday of the Month
Registration begins at 11:00 AM.
Food bundles available 11:00-12:30 PM.
Hosted by: 1st Congregational United Church of Christ.
Costs $25 per share.
Gogebic County
|Name
|Location
|Details
|Union Station
|352 East Ayer Street, Ironwood, Michigan
|"We encourage people who are under stress and lack adequate provisions to visit us on Saturdays between the hours of 10 to 12:30"
More information can be found online.
|Gogebic Ontonagon Community Action Agency
|Gogebic & Ontonagon Counties
|Offers congregate and home delivered meals. Focused on those 60 and older.
More details online.
Food Drives & Donations
All of the Food Pantries above accept donations. In previous interviews with WXPR, pantries often tell us monetary donations are most helpful because the pantry has resources to stretch the dollar further. People can also organize food drives to collection donations. Contact the food pantry you want to support directly.
Upcoming food & formula drives:
Hodag Dome, Rhinelander. Box in the lobby area from Nov. 3-7. Donations will go to the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry.
Saturday, November 8th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Lakeland Area fire stations will be collecting nonperishable canned goods as part of a coordinated Community Food Drive to benefit families in need. Look for the flashing lights at the following donation drop-off locations:
• Hazelhurst Fire Department – Hwy 51 S
• Minocqua Fire Department – Hwy 51 S
• Woodruff Fire Department – Michael Timmons Community Center, Hwy 47
• Arbor Vitae Fire Department – Coontail Parking Lot, Hwy 51 N
Community members are encouraged to stop by any of these sites and drop off canned goods or other nonperishable food items.
What: PLATES GO EMPTY TODAY Rally & Community Food Drive
Where: Stevens & Davenport Streets, Rhinelander, WI
Who: Concerned Local Citizens, Northern Lights Indivisible Members, Community Partners
When: Saturday, November 1st (the first day FoodShare is not funded) Noon- 2 PM
Why: To collect emergency food and funds as the Federal Shutdown halts FoodShare benefits (SNAP)
Oneida County Health Department Formula Drive: Visit their registry links to purchase formula for local families in need.
The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin has launched the Formula and Food Insecurities Fund, a rapid-response initiative to help local nonprofits provide formula and food directly to families in need. Grants from the new fund will be directed to nonprofit organizations in Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor Counties that provide formula and distribute food directly to individuals and families in need.
Donations to the Formula and Food Insecurity Fund can be made online at the Community Foundation’s website, cfonwc.org. Click on “Give Now” to give online. Or mail in a contribution to:
Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin
200 Washington Street, Suite 120
Wausau, WI 54403.
Please note “Formula and Food Insecurities Fund” in the memo line.
Are you hosting a food drive and would like it included on this list? Send the details to News Director Katie Thoresen at katie@WXPR.org.