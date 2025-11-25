New Vilas County Sheriff named

Gerard Ritter will be the new Vilas County Sheriff.

This is current Sheriff Joe Fath’s last week before he retires on December 1st.

Fath worked for the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office for more than 44 years and has served as Sheriff since 2013.

Governor Tony Evers appointed Ritter to Sheriff for the remainder of Fath’s term which ends in January 2027.

Ritter has been a law enforcement officer since 1998 and joined the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office in 2001.

For nearly a decade, he has served as the administrative patrol captain.