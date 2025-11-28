© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Skating rink being created under the St. Germain pavilion

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 28, 2025 at 7:11 AM CST
Area under the St. Germain pavilion being flooded to form an ice rink
St. Germain Fire and Rescue
/
Facebook
Area under the St. Germain pavilion being flooded to form an ice rink

Icy conditions will be developing under the pavilion in St. Germain.

A barrier was put down, and the area has been flooded to create a skating rink.

St. Germain Fire and Rescue recently filled the area with water.

They’ve been posting on Facebook to update progress on the rink.

Colder weather coming in should help the freezing process.

Responding to comments, St. Germain Fire and Rescue said there will be a community launch event when the ice is ready, but planning for that is still underway.

Around that time, they will share usage details for the rink.
Tags
Community St. Germainiceice skatingWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content