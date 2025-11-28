Skating rink being created under the St. Germain pavilion

Icy conditions will be developing under the pavilion in St. Germain.

A barrier was put down, and the area has been flooded to create a skating rink.

St. Germain Fire and Rescue recently filled the area with water.

They’ve been posting on Facebook to update progress on the rink.

Colder weather coming in should help the freezing process.

Responding to comments, St. Germain Fire and Rescue said there will be a community launch event when the ice is ready, but planning for that is still underway.

Around that time, they will share usage details for the rink.