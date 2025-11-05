After a successful first season, The Glide Skating Ribbon will return to Boulder Junction this winter, with some improvements.

The Boulder Junction Park Board says there will be upgrades designed to enhance safety and improve the experience for visitors.

That includes parking-lot improvements to make it easier for guests to access the park.

Leveling and surface improvements will be made to the skating areas to offer a smoother surface and more consistent ice conditions.

New gates are being added, and a permanent woodshed will serve the firepit area.

“We’re thrilled with the progress made this summer,” said Laura Bertch, Chair of the Boulder Junction Park Board. “Winter Park has quickly become a signature destination for residents and visitors alike, and these upgrades will make the experience even more enjoyable for everyone.”

The Park Board and its volunteers are now preparing for the second season of The Glide Skating Ribbon, which winds gracefully through the forest and has become one of the Northwoods’ most distinctive winter attractions.

A full calendar of winter events, family nights, and community gatherings is planned throughout the season.

“We could not do it without our community volunteers and the support of our local businesses,” said Steve Weber, Boulder Junction Park Board member. “Their generosity and dedication are what make projects like Winter Park possible and keep our community strong.”

The anticipated opening date for Boulder Junction Winter Park is December 20th, if the weather cooperates.