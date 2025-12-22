Mercer Public Library in need of volunteers as it closes this week for renovations

In the coming months, the Mercer Public Library will have an upgraded memory lab, extra meeting spaces, and meeting pods for remote workers or telehealth visits.

Library Director Julia Pusateri says the $150,000 renovation is about making sure the library evolves as the world around it does.

“Mercer Library is one of the only places, if not the only place, that has access to true broadband internet for visitors to the area, for a regular year-round residents, the library is the only place to really engage in a modern, 21st century world,” said Pusateri. “As we're continuing to grow and we look at the world around us, these renovations keep us at the front edge and at the cutting edge of what library services are in a modern world.”

In October 2024, the Mercer Public Library was awarded over $101,000 in federal funds through the Flexible Facilities Program grant. The remaining costs will be covered by The Friends of the Mercer Public Library.

Before they can get construction crews in to update the library, staff needs help packing things up.

The library will be closed starting December 24th. Between December 27th and January 4th, the library is calling on volunteers to help assemble about 800 boxes, pack up books, tear down shelving, and move everything to an onsite storage container.

“We just need as many hands to help us out with this. If you are able to come and move the couch, that's great. We love that,” said Pusateri. “If all you can do is come and sit and help tape up boxes and get things labeled, that is incredible. We would love to have everybody on both ends who can come and help us out.”

The library has a list of dates and times when it needs the volunteers posted on its Facebook page.

Pusateri says calling and signing up for a shift is great, but just showing up when you can is also helpful.

Once the library is cleared out, staff will be working out of the Mercer Senior Center on Monday and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the Mercer Town Hall on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

People will still be able to check out and return items.

“One of the great things about us being a part of the Northern Waters Library System is we have an incredible crew of people who are all helping me manage the logistics of this,” said Pusateri. “Our patrons will still have access to 29 other libraries collections of materials.”

Pusateri says they’re planning for a late February reopening, but it is dependent on the renovation work.

