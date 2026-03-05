New fire chief named in Eagle River

The Eagle River Area Fire Department has selected a new Fire Chief.

Captain Jim Randall has been elected to take the position.

The move to chief was effective March 1st.

In a Facebook post, the Eagle River Area Fire Department said Chief Randall has served as the department’s full-time employee for the last five years.

He’s led the Fire Inspection Division and played a key role in training, operations and community risk reduction efforts.

The Facebook post said Randall's dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence have strengthened the department and enhanced the safety of the communities it serves.