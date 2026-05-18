Splash pad splashes down in Rhinelander

A celebration will be held for the new Vancos Family Splash Pad at Hodag Park in Rhinelander.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony happens Friday afternoon(May 22nd) at 1:00 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander says they’re looking forward to celebrating with the community and everyone who helped make the project possible.

The Kiwanis Club says the event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, community remarks, photos, and the official opening of the splash pad for families and children to enjoy all summer long.

They are still doing fundraising for a new playground at the park.

The total targeted for the splash pad and park is $1.6 million.

You can find more information and donate at the Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander’s website.