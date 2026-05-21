"Pets for Life" clinic offers services in Lac du Flambeau

"Pets for Life" is a monthly wellness clinic hosted in Lac du Flambeau, in partnership with UW-Madison's School of Veterinary Medicine.

For the last year, staff from the university's School of Veterinary Medicine have been making the trips, offering veterinary services that have been scarce in the community.

"We're giving vaccines, giving dewormers, flea and tick treatment and all the kinds of things that help prevent illnesses," said Dr. Sandra Newbury, Director of Shelter Medicine and Community Engaged Care.

"This partnership has blossomed into more, it started with smaller clinics but now we're starting to see it come almost every month at least," said Araia Breedlove, Communications Director for the Lac du Flambeau Tribe.

The clinic also offers basic day-to-day pet needs, including name tags, leashes, collars and pet food.

"Not only does it make it affordable and easy to access, but it provides it for the whole community," Breedlove said. "When our animals are protected we're protected."

The types of care and services offered wouldn't be possible without community input. Dr. Newbury says she and her fellow vets learn a lot when they visit.

"It's really rewarding, it's also really rewarding to help the people, who are trying to find access to the care that their pets need," Dr. Newbury said. "We are learning so much about how people care about their pets and how they are all really working together to try and do the right things for their animals."

An official date for the next clinic has not been set, however the targeted time would be next month in June.