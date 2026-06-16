New emergency alert system planned for Lincoln County

A new public alert and warning system will be launching in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Emergency Management says enrollment is now open for Lincoln County Alerts, which goes live on June 19th.

“When seconds matter, people need information from trusted local public safety officials,” said Tyler Verhasselt, Director of Emergency Management. “Lincoln County Alerts gives residents and visitors a direct way to receive emergency information from the people responsible for protecting this community. In a large rural county, redundancy matters. This system helps us reach people faster, more clearly, and through more than one channel.”

The system will provide emergency information from public safety officials.

Lincoln County Alerts may be used to share information about severe weather, flooding, dam incidents, evacuation notices, shelter-in-place instructions, missing vulnerable persons, active shooter situations, public health alerts, road closures, and large event safety alerts.

“Preparedness starts at home, and signing up for Lincoln County Alerts is one of the simplest steps a person can take to help protect the people they care about,” Verhasselt said. “When residents enroll, they can add important locations beyond their own home, including an older parent’s address, a child care location, and/or a child’s school.”

Residents may enroll online, by scanning the QR code on official county materials, or by texting LINCOLN to 36475.

Visitors are also encouraged to enroll.