Iron Hodag sculpture to be unveiled Friday in Rhinelander

Hodags come in all shapes and sizes.

A new form will be unveiled in Rhinelander Friday.

ArtStart will reveal the Iron Hodag, a new public art sculpture, at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the pocket park on Brown Street across from Mels.

The Iron Hodag was commissioned by former Rhinelander residents Ron and Elise Gaber.

They have lived in Missouri for decades but remain deeply connected to the community.

The sculpture was created by Wisconsin artist Don Gaber.

He’s known for his large-scale works built from reclaimed metal.

Gaber's pieces incorporate discarded, donated, scavenged and vintage materials, transforming them into artworks that reflect the history and character of the communities where they're made.

"So much of the metal in this sculpture has a Rhinelander story behind it. That's what makes public art like this so powerful - it's made of us." said Traci Stinebrink, ArtStart’s Communication Director.

Families are encouraged to bring their kids to the unveiling as there will be a special handout available for children to search for all of the incredible individual pieces that come together to form the Hodag.