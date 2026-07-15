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Pine Lake Fire and Rescue sells more than 200-thousand pounds of ice during Hodag Festival

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 15, 2026 at 7:27 AM CDT
Line to buy ice at Pine Lake Fire and Rescue
Pine Lake Fire and Rescue
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Line to buy ice at Pine Lake Fire and Rescue

Pine Lake Fire and Rescue sold more than 200-thousand pounds of ice during the Hodag Country Festival.

The department’s quarters are on the way to the festival grounds just outside of Rhinelander, and they use the ice sale to raise money.

The more than 10 thousand bags sold make the event one the department’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Money from this year’s sales will go towards firefighting equipment.

Pine Lake Fire and Rescue says fundraisers throughout the year help offset the cost to our taxpayers.

They also filled several hundred campers supplying non-potable water for while they camped on the grounds.

In addition, Pine Lake Fire and Rescue provided some emergency services, with several carbon monoxide calls they responded to on the festival grounds.
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Community Pine LakeHodag Country FestivalWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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