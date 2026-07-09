Campers gathered in close proximity at festivals need to be cautious about carbon monoxide

Large numbers of campers gathering close together can raise concerns about the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Hodag Country Festival is underway through this weekend just outside of Rhinelander, and camping at the festival grounds is a popular choice.

Robbie Deede with the Oneida County Health Department cautioned you need to be mindful of where exhaust from campers is venting.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning is something that unfortunately we continue to see some campers have issues with, so making sure that you’re paying attention to where the exhaust is at all times,” said Deede.“If you are camping, just like at home you should have a carbon monoxide detector so you know if you have high carbon monoxide levels.”

You can also see problems in a tent, if you’re close to the exhaust from a nearby camper.

Carbon monoxide is produced anywhere fuels like gas, propane, charcoal and wood are burned.

You cannot see or smell the gas, but it can make you sick or even kill you.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, blurred vision, sleepiness confusion and loss of consciousness.

If you notice these symptoms or your alarm sounds, move to an area with fresh air and call for help.