Carbon monoxide detectors offered to Lincoln County residents who can't afford one

Lincoln County residents who can’t afford the cost of a carbon monoxide detector can get one for free.

The service is available to those with a financial need who do not have a carbon monoxide detector, or who have one that is expired.

They’ll be available while supplies last thanks to a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Carbon monoxide is produced anywhere fuels like gas, propane, charcoal and wood are burned.

You cannot see or smell the gas, but it can make you sick or even kill you.

Tips:



Install a working CO detector on every level of your home, including the basement.

Replace detectors every five years (or according to manufacturer’s instructions), replace batteries twice a year (change them when clocks change), and test the detector monthly.

Exposure can occur during recreational activities, such as camping, boating, or UTVing.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, blurred vision, sleepiness confusion and loss of consciousness. If you notice these symptoms or your alarm sounds, respond immediately! Call 911 after moving to an area with fresh air.

Pick up a detector today from the Lincoln County Health Department (607 N Sales St. Suite 101, Merrill), Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm.

If you are unable to pick up during these hours, need other pickup arrangements, or have questions, you can contact the Lincoln County Health Department at 715-536- 0307 or LCHealth@co.lincoln.wi.us.