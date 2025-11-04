Grant funding to help fight carbon monoxide poisoning in Lincoln County

Grant funding will help the Lincoln County Health Department prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The $10-thousand grant comes from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that you cannot see or smell, but it can make you very sick or even cause death.

It comes from burning fuels such as wood, gas, oil, or charcoal.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning can happen anywhere — in your home, garage, or even while enjoying activities like hunting, fishing, or boating,” said Shelley Cohrs, Lincoln County Health Officer. “The best way to stay safe is to make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working properly.”

The grant funding will help with community education and even give out carbon monoxide detectors to community members.

Since 2019, the Lincoln County Health Department has investigated 10 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in Lincoln County.

Most were caused by heaters, furnaces, or boats, or by using gas-powered tools in enclosed spaces.

Many of these incidents could have been prevented with working carbon monoxide detectors and proper ventilation.

This summer, an 11-year-old girl died after falling off a boat on Lake Alexander in Lincoln County.

She had apparently lost consciousness because of carbon monoxide poisoning.