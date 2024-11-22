Those heading to hunting camps urged to check heating systems to prevent Carbon Monoxide poisoning

A hunting camp with a heating system that hasn’t been used in a while may create a risk for Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

Wisconsin Public Service is reminding deer hunters to thoroughly inspect the heating systems in their cabins.

The invisible, odorless gas is caused by improper burning or venting of fuel.

Take a look at vents, flues and chimneys to make sure they are clear, and remove any animal nests.

You should also make sure any fuel-burning appliances are in good working order, and never use a portable electric generator inside.

It’s also a good idea to learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include:

· A sudden flu-like illness.

· Dizziness, headaches or sleepiness.

· Cherry-red lips and an unusually pale complexion.

· Nausea or vomiting.

· A fluttering heartbeat.

· Unconsciousness.

If you suspect someone has carbon monoxide poisoning, move them into fresh air as quickly as possible and call 911.

WPS recommends having a carbon monoxide detector.