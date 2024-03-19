© 2024 WXPR
Wisconsin lawmakers to introduce bill to require carbon monoxide detectors in schools in reaction to Crandon incident

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT
pixabay.com

Wisconsin lawmakers in Northern Wisconsin are reacting to the carbon monoxide incident at the Crandon School District last week.

Nearly 40 students and staff sought hospital treatmentbecause of carbon monoxide. Two of those people had elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

The district is currently closed until April as it works to ensure everyone can return safely.

State representative Rob Swearingen of Rhinelander is among three lawmakers that want to make it a requirement for schools to have carbon monoxide detectors.

Current Wisconsin law only requires detectors in residential buildings.

In a news release, Swearingen says he and other lawmakers plan to introduce legislation that would require Wisconsin schools to have carbon monoxide detectors throughout their buildings.

The proposal would include a process for districts to seek reimbursement for costs associated with purchasing carbon monoxide detectors.

In a statement, Swearingen said “the fact that carbon monoxide detectors aren't already mandatory in our schools is frankly shocking.”
