Hodag Dome in Rhinelander to reopen Monday

Rhinelander’s Hodag Dome will reopen to the public on Monday.

The dome closed in late June so the track could be replaced, and to allow for painting of the tennis/pickleball courts.

Hopes had been the work would only take a few weeks, but it took longer than expected.

Now the dome is ready to go.

The track still needs its lane lines, but it can be walked on in the meantime.

The dome was built to offer an indoor space for sports and practices for the School District of Rhinelander but has proven to be popular with the public for activities like walking and pickleball.

In a Facebook Post, Dome managers noted an adjustment has been made to the cost of an annual resident membership, which will now be $20.

The School District of Rhinelander calls the Hodag Dome the largest air-supported high school dome in the nation.