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Walk to End Alzheimer's in Rhinelander expected to raise $200,000

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 23, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
Walk to End Alzheimer's 2026 in Rhinelander
Alzheimer's Association
Walk to End Alzheimer's 2026 in Rhinelander

Estimates show the Rhinelander edition of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will raise more than $200-thousand dollars once all the donations are in.

More than 400 walkers participated in the event over the weekend.

The Rhinelander event was part of a number of walks going on across the state both this past weekend and in the coming weeks.

In Oneida County alone, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates over 13-hundred residents age 65 and older are living with dementia, with that number projected to grow to nearly 1,800 by 2030.

More than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, one of the nation’s leading causes of death.

Over 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care for those affected.

In Wisconsin, more than 110-thousand people are living with Alzheimer’s, and 206,000 caregivers support them every day.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages continued support, as donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 here.

Mail-in donations should be directed to our regional mail-processing hub at: Alzheimer's Association Attn: WTEA Rhinelander PO Box 1472 Rhinelander, WI 54501
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Community alzheimer'sAlzheimer's AssociationWalk to End Alzheimer'ssenior citizenWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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