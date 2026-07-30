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Alzheimer's Disease impacts both victims and caregivers

WXPR | By John Burton,
Aspirus Health
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:45 AM CDT
child's hand over old man's hand holding a cane.
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child's hand over old man's hand holding a cane.

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Paul Sanford, an internal medicine physician at Aspirus Health, says Alzheimer’s symptoms often begin with memory loss.

He says the impacted person usually doesn’t think they have a problem.

“Family members always need to remember that their loved one doesn't remember that they just asked that same question five minutes ago,” said Sanford. “So family members learning compassion and just not getting irritated. ‘Dad, you just asked me that.’ You know try not to go there. Just go to where your loved one is and don't make them feel defensive.”

There is no guaranteed way to prevent Alzhemer’s, but Dr. Sanford says you can reduce your risk.

“Eat your fruits and vegetables, blueberries and nuts, and exercise 30 minutes a day,” Dr. Sanford advised.

Keeping your brain active is also important.

“Stay passionate about something,” Sanford said. “Do your daily Wordle or crossword puzzle, work on your stamp collection. Any type of stimulation is good.”

Most people with Alzheimer’s Disease are cared for at home, which can take a toll on caregivers.

“Just be forgiving, compassionate, accepting,” Dr. Sanford said. “Every time your loved one repeats something, just pretend like you are hearing it for the very first time. That’s important.”

If you notice signs of memory loss or concerning changes in a loved one, start by having a supportive conversation and scheduling a visit with their primary care provider. Early evaluation can help identify next steps and provide guidance for both you and your family. 
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John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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