Lincoln County Sheriff: Locks cut, items missing from storage units

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting burglaries at several area storage facilities.

Lt. Grant Peterson says at least six locks were cut off units at a facility in the town of Bradley, along with several more at a different storage facility in the town of Tomahawk.

In both instances, items were taken from at least one of the storage units.

Peterson says it’s important for people to lock their doors.

"It's important to keep your doors locked, keep your garage locked, pull your keys out of your car, and lock your cars. Don’t make it easy for them,” he says.

Peterson recommends using circular locks, which are harder to cut through than regular padlocks.

County officials have launched an investigation. They ask people to be aware of any suspicious cars, people or circumstances, and to report them to area law enforcement.