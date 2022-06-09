Judge: Woman must serve life without parole for 2006 killing in Marathon County

A Wisconsin woman convicted of fatally shooting her husband more than 15 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was found guilty in October of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say 58-year-old Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006 at the couple’s home in the town of Hull.

Juedes was a pharmacist for what was then Memorial Health Care in Medford.

Before handing down the sentence, Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran called Schulz-Judes’ actions “callous and unfeeling.”

Schulz-Juedes maintained her innocence and said the conviction “hurt my soul.” Her attorney, Michael Hughes, says they have already started the appeal process.