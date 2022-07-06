© 2022 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 6, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
Wisconsin_Supreme_Court.jpg
Wikimedia Commons Royal Broil
/

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a woman may cite sex trafficking as an immunity defense at her trial for killing her alleged trafficker.

Wednesday’s decision could help define the limits of criminal liability for trafficking victims across the country.

Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar at his Kenosha home in 2018 when she was 17.

She contends Volar was trafficking her for sex and wants to argue that she’s immune from prosecution under a state law that absolves trafficking victims of any offenses resulting from being trafficked.

Prosecutors maintained that immunity can’t possibly extend to homicide.

