Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved shooting in Forest County

The criminal division of the state Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting late Friday in Forest County.

In a news release, DOJ officials said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the town of Lincoln.

According to the release:

A warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conducted a traffic stop of a UTV on Keith Siding Road. That’s when a second UTV pulled up between the DNR squad car and the first UTV. The driver of the second UTV got out, then assaulted the warden.

Officials said during the assault, the warden fired their gun, shooting the person who was assaulting them. That person was then taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

DOJ officials said the warden also went to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

That warden has been placed on administrative leave per DNR policy, while the shooting is under investigation.

The DOJ’s Department of Criminal Investigation said it is leading the investigation, with help from the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and the Crandon Police Department.

No other information is available at this time.