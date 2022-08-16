© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Courts

Medford man sentenced to seven years for deadly Amish buggy crash

WXPR | By Mike Leischner WSAU
Published August 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
61a56215d28bfimage.jpg
WAOW Television
35-year-old Skyler Opelt is accused of crashing into a buggy Wednesday, November 24.

The Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy while impaired was sentenced Monday in Taylor County.

Skyler Opelt will serve a total of seven years for killing a mother and injuring several of her children, including three years in prison and four years on probation.

Opelt was high on drugs when he ran his vehicle into the back of the buggy. Officers say they found him unresponsive and had to revive him with Narcan.

Witnesses add when he came to, he refused to help the crash victims at the scene.

In addition to the prison time Opelt must write a letter of apology to the victim and complete all counseling, pay court costs, and will lose his driver’s license for a year.

He was given credit for 260 days already served.

Tags

Crime & Courts WXPR Newsdeadly crashdrugs
Mike Leischner WSAU
See stories by Mike Leischner WSAU