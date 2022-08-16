Medford man sentenced to seven years for deadly Amish buggy crash

The Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy while impaired was sentenced Monday in Taylor County.

Skyler Opelt will serve a total of seven years for killing a mother and injuring several of her children, including three years in prison and four years on probation.

Opelt was high on drugs when he ran his vehicle into the back of the buggy. Officers say they found him unresponsive and had to revive him with Narcan.

Witnesses add when he came to, he refused to help the crash victims at the scene.

In addition to the prison time Opelt must write a letter of apology to the victim and complete all counseling, pay court costs, and will lose his driver’s license for a year.

He was given credit for 260 days already served.