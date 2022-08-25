Oneida County judge cuts bond for 18-year-old charged with terrorist threats

The 18-year-old Woodruff man charged with making terrorist threats, causing two school districts to shut down, will have his bond reduced.

Police say Adam Bauman made threats against officials at both Lakeland Union and Three Lakes high schools on June 7 involving an assault-style rifle.

He was arrested that day and has been held since in the Oneida County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. In court today, Judge Michael Bloom dropped that to a $5,000 surety bond, with the condition that Bauman live with his grandfather. Bloom also ordered Bauman to have no contact with any school officials in Oneida County, along with barring him from having access to the internet.

According to court records:

On June 7, Bauman’s mother had taken him to purchase a handgun; however, that sale didn’t go through because she had an out-of-state driver’s license. His mother told officials Bauman had purchased a rifle and ammunition in Rhinelander.

Bauman confirmed those purchases, along with buying a shotgun, which he told police he planned to use to hunt coyotes as well as for home defense.

Bauman also told police he sent a photo of that rifle to several people over the social media app Snapchat, adding that he made “some dark comments” about it to at least one person, including it was for “early school shopping.”

When investigators searched Bauman’s Snapchat account, they said they found concerning messages, including research into several mass shootings.

Bauman is set for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 30.

If convicted, he faces up to three years, six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.