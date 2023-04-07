© 2023 WXPR
Man sentenced for murdering his mother in Langlade County

WXPR | By Mike Leischner WSAU
Published April 7, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT
A Langlade County Judge has determined that a man who killed his mother in 2021 will be eligible for parole in 40 years.

Derek Goplin did receive the mandatory life sentence during Thursday's hearing but Judge John B Rhode did afford him the ability to apply for parole in 2063.

He’ll be eighty years old then.

Goplin stabbed his mother Susan Reese on Halloween night, her body was discovered the next day during a welfare check, and Goplin was immediately named as a person of interest.

He eluded police for three days before being arrested in the Racine area.

He's also scheduled for sentencing in another case in Waukesha County.

Those charges involve child neglect and exposing himself to a child.

That hearing is set for mid-May.

