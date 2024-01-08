In custody death reported in Vilas County Jail

The Vilas County Sheriff's Department announced today that a person died in the Vilas County Jail.

Jessica Barry passed away shortly after 6pm on Monday, January 1st, from a suspected drug overdose.

Barry was 46 years old and from Ashland, Wisconsin.

Correctional officers from the jail responded to a medical emergency in one of the cell pods.

There, inmates explained that they believed Barry was experiencing a drug overdose.

Within 3 minutes of being notified of the emergency, officers gave Barry a dose of Narcan.

A total of six doses of Narcan, chest compressions, and an AED were given to Barry, but officers were not able to resuscitate her.

Next of kin, Ashland County officials, and leaders of the Bad River Tribe were all alerted.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating the death