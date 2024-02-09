Man found dead after a shootout near Rhinelander had a warrant out for his arrest

The man found dead after a shoot-out near Rhinelander was wanted by Barron County authorities.

The Department of Justice has identified 33 year old Steven Kincaid as the man accused of shooting at police at a home on River Road in the Town of Crescent January 20th.

Police were doing a welfare check after a couple of 911 hang-up calls.

A second person in the home was eventually able to get out, and a tactical unit found Kincaid dead.

In Barron County, Kincaid never showed up for a court appearance in October, and a judge issued a bench warrant for him.

He was charged in Barron County with false Imprisonment with a domestic abuse enhancement, battery to an officer, and felony bail jumping among other charges.

The Rice Lake Chronotype reported in July that Kincaid had allegedly tried to prevent a woman from leaving home for work.

She got out through a window.

He was arrested for false imprisonment and reportedly kicked an officer while being put into a squad car.

An obituary indicated Kincaid was born in Rhinelander and attended school in Crandon for a time before moving to Spooner in 2004.