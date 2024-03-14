Trial delayed for former Northwoods teacher accused of child pornography charges
A former Northwoods elementary teacher will not go to trial as planned next week for possession of child pornography.
After a series of motion hearings this week Lucas Aschbrenner had his trial reset for mid-August.
The 46-year-old is facing possible prison time after investigators say they found multiple images on his devices and in online accounts back in 2023.
Online court records don't show a reason for the delay,
Aschbrenner is scheduled to return for a motion hearing in May and a jury status hearing in July.
In the meantime he's free on a 25 thousand dollar cash bond but cannot leave Oneida or Vilas counties without prior approval, and isn't allowed to access the internet.