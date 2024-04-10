Investigative files released in shoot-out that left a man dead near Rhinelander

The state has released investigative material in a shootout with police that killed a man just outside of Rhinelander in January.

33-year-old Steven Kincaid died in the incident.

The Oneida County District Attorney, Jillian Pfeifer, previously issued a decision that no charges would be filed against law enforcement personnel involved.

Police had responded to a home on River Road after a couple of hang-up 911 calls.

Reports show a male voice yelling in the background of the calls.

People outside the home eventually told officers who was inside, and officers learned there were active warrants for both people.

The reports show police went into the home, and Kincaid fired on them as they were going up the stairs to the second floor.

Officers retreated from the building after one returned fire.

Reports say Kincaid then let police know from a second story window that he had a double barreled shotgun and additional rounds of ammunition, and that he would not be going back with them.

Not long after that, additional gunfire resulted in Kincaid’s death.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigative files, along with digital photo, video, and audio records, can be viewed here.