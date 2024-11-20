© 2024 WXPR
Resolution may be in the works for a Price County man accused in a killing

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 20, 2024 at 6:39 AM CST
Christopher Dyer
Price County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Dyer

 A court case may be moving toward resolution for a Park Falls man accused of shooting a woman to death.

Investigators believe 50-year-old Christopher Dyer shot a woman in Park Falls on April 13th.

Shortly after 4:00 P.M. that afternoon, Park Falls Police got a report of shots fired near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls.

Officers found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dyer had fled the scene but was captured later.

He’s being held on a $1-million-dollar cash bond.

On-line court records showed a new judge was assigned to the case earlier this week, and that the judge scheduled arraignment, and a plea and sentencing hearing, for December 26th.

That raises the possibility that the case will be resolved on that day.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has been handling the investigation.
