© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect makes initial appearance in Park Falls killing

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM CDT
Christopher Dyer
Price County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Dyer

A Park Falls man makes his initial appearance on a first-degree murder charge.

Christopher Dyer appeared yesterday in Price County Circuit Court.

Investigators believe he shot a woman in Park Falls on April 13th.

Shortly after 4:00 P.M. that afternoon, Park Falls Police got a report of shots fired near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls.

Officers found a deceased adult with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dyer is being held on $1-million dollars bond, and will be back in court July 1st.

The Wisconsin Division of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation has been handling the investigation.
Tags
Crime & Courts wisconsin department of justicePark falls policemurderWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content