Suspect makes initial appearance in Park Falls killing

A Park Falls man makes his initial appearance on a first-degree murder charge.

Christopher Dyer appeared yesterday in Price County Circuit Court.

Investigators believe he shot a woman in Park Falls on April 13th.

Shortly after 4:00 P.M. that afternoon, Park Falls Police got a report of shots fired near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls.

Officers found a deceased adult with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dyer is being held on $1-million dollars bond, and will be back in court July 1st.

The Wisconsin Division of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation has been handling the investigation.