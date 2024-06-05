Suspect makes initial appearance in Park Falls killing
A Park Falls man makes his initial appearance on a first-degree murder charge.
Christopher Dyer appeared yesterday in Price County Circuit Court.
Investigators believe he shot a woman in Park Falls on April 13th.
Shortly after 4:00 P.M. that afternoon, Park Falls Police got a report of shots fired near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls.
Officers found a deceased adult with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dyer is being held on $1-million dollars bond, and will be back in court July 1st.
The Wisconsin Division of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation has been handling the investigation.