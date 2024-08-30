© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Court case moves forward in Park Falls killing

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 30, 2024 at 6:41 AM CDT
Christopher Dyer
Price County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Dyer

A judge rules a court case can move forward for a Park Falls man accused of first-degree murder.

50-year-old Christopher Dyer waived a preliminary hearing that was scheduled Thursday afternoon in Price County Circuit Court.

A judge ruled Dyer will be bound over for trial.

The defense has requested a change of venue in the case.

That motion will be heard on November 11th.

Investigators believe Dyer shot a woman in Park Falls on April 13th.

Shortly after 4:00 P.M. that afternoon, Park Falls Police got a report of shots fired near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls.

Officers found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dyer had fled the scene but was captured later.

He’s being held on a $1-million-dollar cash bond.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has been handling the investigation
Tags
Crime & Courts Price countypark fallsPark falls policeshootingwisconsin department of justiceWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content