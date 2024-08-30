Court case moves forward in Park Falls killing

A judge rules a court case can move forward for a Park Falls man accused of first-degree murder.

50-year-old Christopher Dyer waived a preliminary hearing that was scheduled Thursday afternoon in Price County Circuit Court.

A judge ruled Dyer will be bound over for trial.

The defense has requested a change of venue in the case.

That motion will be heard on November 11th.

Investigators believe Dyer shot a woman in Park Falls on April 13th.

Shortly after 4:00 P.M. that afternoon, Park Falls Police got a report of shots fired near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls.

Officers found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dyer had fled the scene but was captured later.

He’s being held on a $1-million-dollar cash bond.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has been handling the investigation