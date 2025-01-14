Tomahawk area woman charged in stabbing death of husband

A Tomahawk area woman is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the stabbing death of her husband in the Lincoln County Town of Bradley.

50-year-old Richard ‘Ricky’ Sanderson died Thursday night at a hospital in Tomahawk.

43-year-old Michelle Sanderson appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court Monday on the reckless homicide charge, as well as counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

All the charges carry domestic abuse enhancers.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, they got a report of a man who had been injured in his chest and had shortness of breath.

The caller was driving the man to the hospital.

Officers arrived at Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital to begin an investigation, and were informed a short time later that Sanderson had died from his injuries.