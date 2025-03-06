© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Racine County man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for attacking DNR warden in Forest County

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 6, 2025 at 1:05 PM CST
The Forest County Courthouse which houses many of the county's departments including Social Services.
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
The Forest County Courthouse.

A Racine County man will spend four and a half years in prison for attacking a Wisconsin DNR warden in Forest County.

The incident happened in July 2022.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Mark Szczerba’s daughter was pulled over by the warden for speeding on a UTV in the Town of Lincoln.

That’s when the 43-year-old Kansasville, Wis. man attacked the warden.

The DNR warden said they feared for their life and shot at Szczerba injuring him.

The Forest County District Attorney cleared the DNR warden of any criminal charges for their actions in November of 2022.

According to the DOJ, Szczerba pleaded guilty to battery and attempted battery to a law enforcement officer.

Forest County Judge Leon Stenz sentence Szczerba to 4.5 years initial confinement followed by 4.5 years extended supervision.
Tags
Crime & Courts WXPR NewsForest CountyWisconsin DNR
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required