Racine County man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for attacking DNR warden in Forest County

A Racine County man will spend four and a half years in prison for attacking a Wisconsin DNR warden in Forest County.

The incident happened in July 2022.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Mark Szczerba’s daughter was pulled over by the warden for speeding on a UTV in the Town of Lincoln.

That’s when the 43-year-old Kansasville, Wis. man attacked the warden.

The DNR warden said they feared for their life and shot at Szczerba injuring him.

The Forest County District Attorney cleared the DNR warden of any criminal charges for their actions in November of 2022.

According to the DOJ, Szczerba pleaded guilty to battery and attempted battery to a law enforcement officer.

Forest County Judge Leon Stenz sentence Szczerba to 4.5 years initial confinement followed by 4.5 years extended supervision.