A St. Germain man pleads not guilty in the killing of his sister.

56-year-old James Johnson is accused of stabbing to death 61-year-old Kelly Johnson.

She was found dead March 21st in the Town of Cloverland.

Johnson appeared for arraignment Monday in Vilas County Circuit Court, and entered the not guilty plea.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July.

Johnson is being held on a $1-million-dollar cash bond.