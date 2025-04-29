Teen accused in Lincoln Hills death enters guilty pleas to battery by a prisoner charges

One of the inmates accused in a chain of events that led to the death of a counselor at the Lincoln Hills School in Lincoln County has pled guilty to battery by a prisoner.

17-year-old Rian Nyblom pled guilty to two counts of battery by a prisoner as a party to a crime.

He’s to be sentenced August 6th.

The other defendant in the case, 17-year-old Javarius Hurd, is accused of 1st degree reckless homicide and two counts of battery by a prisoner.

Hurd is accused in the death of 49-year-old counselor Corey Proulx at the Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake schools in Irma.

Proulx fell and hit his head on concrete pavement after authorities say he was punched by Hurd last June.