Ribbon cutting for new forensic science lab in Wausau

Local and state leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marathon County’s new Forensic Science Lab located at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

The facility brings services like autopsies closer to home for Central and Northern Wisconsin. State Senator Mary Felzkowski helped secure $7 million in state funding for the project because she says for some Wisconsin families, the wait for answers was just too long.

“If you were in Superior, you [could be] running to Madison and back with evidence. Yes, Superior to Wausau is not a short [trip,] but you are still cutting six hours off your trip,” said Felzkowski. “It just helps get those crimes solved.”

Governor Tony Evers said the project came together with the right people in the right places. “It all came together. I salute the people of this area. They did a great job.”

Doctors will also be able to store and preserve organs, tissue, and bones for donation. Felzkowski adds that they are also able to integrate cultural practices, another comfort for a grieving family. “Whether it’s the Hmong, Native American, or Hispanic community you want to honor their deceased. It is a very sensitive time.”

Others in attendance included State Senator Cory Tomczyk, Assembly Representatives Calvin Callahan and Pat Snyder, Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb, Marathon County Administrator Lance Leonhard, and Wausau Mayor Doug Diny.

Felzkowski added that the facility is in operation. Wednesday’s event included some guided tours. Cameras were not allowed due to the sensitive nature of the materials being processed.